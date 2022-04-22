Stratton picked up a save against the Cubs on Thursday, striking out one in a perfect inning of work.

Stratton was summoned in the ninth inning with the Pirates nursing a one-run lead, and he had no trouble closing out the win, retiring the Cubs in order on 11 pitches. Pittsburgh indicated prior to the season that Stratton and David Bednar would split closing duties, and that appears to be playing out thus far, as each reliever -- in addition to Wil Crowe -- has picked up one save. The Pirates aren't likely to produce a substantial number of save opportunities, so a split closer situation isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective.