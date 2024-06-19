Bednar earned the save Wednesday against the Reds, pitching a perfect ninth inning to seal a 1-0 victory.

It's the second straight hitless appearance from Bednar after he allowed home runs in each of his previous two outings. Still, the right-hander has been solid of late following a rocky start to the campaign, allowing just three runs in his last 17.1 innings. Overall, Bednar's converted 16-of-19 save opportunities this year while pitching to a 5.17 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB across 31.1 innings.