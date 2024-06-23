The Pirates placed Bednar on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a strained left oblique, retroactive to Thursday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Bednar reported feeling tightness in his side during his throwing session before Saturday's game and wasn't available to pitch in the game. His injury was initially believed to be relatively minor, so it's possible the 29-year-old reliever will be able to return after a minimum-length stay on the IL. Until then, Aroldis Chapman will likely see the majority of save opportunities, and Justin Bruihl will come up from Triple-A to replenish the Pirates' bullpen depth.