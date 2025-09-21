Santana earned the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Santana was tasked with preserving a team shutout and needed just 10 pitches to close it out. The 29-year-old has now converted eight straight saves dating back to Aug. 8 while allowing only two earned runs over 17 appearances in that span. For the season, he's 14-for-16 in save chances with a 2.18 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB across 66 innings.