Pirates' Dennis Santana: Shuts door for second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Santana picked up the save Wednesday against the Nationals, throwing a clean ninth inning.
After it looked as though left-hander Gregory Soto was Pittsburgh's preferred closer earlier this year, Santana might be taking back over as the club's favorite for saves. The right-hander sports a 1.00 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB with two saves over his first nine innings, though he did blow a save Saturday against the Cubs. Soto has four holds to one save chance, whereas Santana has two holds to his three save opportunities.
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