Santana collected the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox, allowing one walk while striking out two batters in one scoreless inning.

Santana was brought in for the ninth to protect the Pirates' two-run lead. He yielded a walk to Nick Sogard, but Santana rebounded by striking out Ceddanne Rafaela before getting Connor Wong to pop out to first base. Santana has converted each of his last five save opportunities and has yielded just one earned run over his last nine innings.