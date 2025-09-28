Santana earned the save in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlanta, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

Santana was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and did so on 19 pitches. The 29-year-old has bounced back from a blown save Wednesday with back-to-back scoreless outings and has now held opponents off the board in 10 of his past 11 appearances. For the season, he's 16-for-19 in save chances with a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 60:17 K:BB across 70.1 innings.