Santana lost his arbitration hearing against the Pirates on Saturday and will make $1.4 million in 2025, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Yankees in June, Santana emerged as a reliable high-leverage reliever, posting a 2.44 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 44.1 innings with Pittsburgh. Despite his drastic turnaround, he will make $700,000 less in 2025 than the $2.1 million he filed for at the arbitration deadline. The 28-year-old figures to remain a high-leverage arm heading into the new season, and he could take over as the primary closer if David Bednar is unable to bounce back from his disappointing 2024 campaign.