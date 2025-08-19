Santana collected the save in Monday's 5-2 win versus Toronto, striking out one in a clean inning.

The Pirates closer required only eight pitches, six of which were strikes, to pick up his second save of the month. Santana appears to have settled in since his last blown save Aug. 6 against San Francisco, as he's now logged four consecutive scoreless appearances. Across 53.1 total frames, the 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.36 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 42:11 K:BB while going 8-for-10 in save opportunities.