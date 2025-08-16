Santana (4-4) allowed one hit across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Friday against the Cubs.

Santana has been inconsistent since inheriting the closer role from David Bednar, but delivered Friday. He entered the game with a runner on first base and the score tied at 2-2 before getting out of the inning when Ian Happ was caught stealing. The Pirates took the lead in the top of the ninth inning, and Santana then faced the minimum three batters in the bottom of the frame due to another caught stealing. He now has four scoreless appearances in his last six outings.