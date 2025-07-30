Santana struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Santana pitched a scoreless inning for a hold Monday, but he was tasked with closing out Tuesday's game since regular closer David Bednar had a 32-pitch outing Monday. Santana has been the Pirates' top setup man this year and has allowed just three runs with a 17:5 K:BB over his last 22 innings. The right-hander is at a 1.36 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 38:10 K:BB through 46.1 innings overall while adding six saves, 12 holds and a blown save.