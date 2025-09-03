default-cbs-image
Santana gave up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander had plenty of cushion, allowing him to convert his sixth straight save chance. Since a shaky five-run outing at Coors Field in his first appearance following David Bednar's trade to the Yankees, Santana has looked the part of the Pirates' closer, posting a 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB over his last 12.1 innings.

