Pirates' Diego Castillo: Not in Saturday's lineup
Castillo isn't starting Saturday against Arizona.
Castillo started in the last five games but went just 1-for-16 with a run, three walks and seven strikeouts. Rodolfo Castro will shift to shortstop while Tucupita Marcano starts at second base.
