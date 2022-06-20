Castillo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Pittsburgh called up top prospect Oneil Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier Monday and will have him make his first start with the big club at shortstop, where he'll likely handle an everyday role moving forward. As a result, Castillo no longer has a path to steady playing time at the position, but he could get a look at second base while the likes of Josh VanMeter (finger) and Kevin Newman (groin) are on the shelf. However, it'll be Hoy Park who picks up the start at the keystone Monday after slugging a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win.