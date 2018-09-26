Santana (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery with Dr. James Andrews and miss the 2019 season, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Santana suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Brewers, and an MRI on Monday determined that he would need the dreaded procedure. A standard 12-to-16 month timetable will apply, so he's expected to be ready to go for spring training in 2020. Across 69 appearances this year, Santana had logged a 3.26 ERA and 1.10 WHIP.