Olivares will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Reds.

Olivares has operated as a short-side platoon player for the Pirates for much of the season, but he'll stick in the lineup against a right-hander (Carson Spiers) for the third matchup in a row. Though Olivares mustered a lowly .470 OPS thus far in June, that's still better than what Connor Joe (.447) has provided over that same stretch of action. Pittsburgh should have room for both Joe and Olivares in its lineup versus lefties, but Olivares looks to be the preferred option against righties at the moment.