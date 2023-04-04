site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Edwin Uceta: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2023
Uceta was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday.
This move opens up a 40-man roster spot for Tyler Heineman, who is up to help fill in for Austin Hedges (concussion) behind the plate. Uceta had just been claimed off waivers from the Tigers on Sunday.
