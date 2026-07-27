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Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Back from IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Pirates reinstated Rodriguez (glute) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Rodriguez won't be included in the starting nine for Monday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks, but he should at the very least move back into a timeshare at catcher with Henry Davis. Before hitting the shelf July 8 due to a left glute strain, Rodriguez slashed .260/.388/.470 with five home runs, two stolen bases, 16 RBI and 15 runs over his 35 games with Pittsburgh. The Pirates optioned catcher Shawn Ross to Triple-A Indianapolis to open up a spot on the active roster for Rodriguez.

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