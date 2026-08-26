Rodriguez underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Rodriguez is expected to resume baseball activities in 7-to-9 months, ruling him out for the rest of 2026 and likely the early portion of the 2027 campaign as well. The 26-year-old will finish the season with a .267/.373/.467 slash line alongside seven homers, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored and six steals across 158 plate appearances in the majors. With Rodriguez out, Rafael Flores and Henry Davis figure to split starts behind the plate for the rest of the season.