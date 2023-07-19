Rodriguez is not in the starting lineup against the Guardians on Wednesday.
Rodriguez will get a day off after he went 0-for-7 with six strikeouts over his first two major-league contests following his promotion Monday. Austin Hedges will start behind the plate and bat ninth in the series finale with Cleveland.
