Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Gets breather Thursday
Rodriguez is out of the lineup Thursday against the Phillies.
Jason Delay will catch and bat ninth for the visiting Pirates. Rodriguez started behind the plate in the first two games of the three-game series and went 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts.
