Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Goes deep in three-hit performance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez was a bright spot in the loss, blasting a solo homer in the eighth inning to cap off his first three-hit effort of the campaign. The 26-year-old struggled in previous big-league stints in 2023 and 2025 but has looked much more comfortable this time around, slashing .268/.423/.482 with three homers, three doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases across 72 plate appearances since being recalled in mid-May. Joey Bart (foot) is currently on a rehab assignment and should return to the active roster soon, but Rodriguez has performed well enough to earn a share of the playing time behind the dish even after Bart is activated.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!