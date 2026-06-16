Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Goes deep in three-hit performance

Rodriguez went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Athletics.

Rodriguez was a bright spot in the loss, blasting a solo homer in the eighth inning to cap off his first three-hit effort of the campaign. The 26-year-old struggled in previous big-league stints in 2023 and 2025 but has looked much more comfortable this time around, slashing .268/.423/.482 with three homers, three doubles, seven RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases across 72 plate appearances since being recalled in mid-May. Joey Bart (foot) is currently on a rehab assignment and should return to the active roster soon, but Rodriguez has performed well enough to earn a share of the playing time behind the dish even after Bart is activated.