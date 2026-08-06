Pirates' Endy Rodriguez: Goes yard again

Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Rodriguez has hit safely in seven of eight games since he returned from a glute injury. He's also homered in consecutive contests, giving him seven long balls on the year. The catcher is batting .269 with an .856 OPS, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, six doubles and six stolen bases over 153 plate appearances. Henry Davis has hit just .206 since the All-Star break, so it looks like Rodriguez will continue to push the Pirates' catching situation into at least a timeshare.