Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Rodriguez struck out in his first plate appearance but reached base on his next four chances. He made his third start since being recalled to the majors, while Henry Davis has made five starts in that same span. Rodriguez has gone 4-for-16 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in his big-league sample, and he could continue to push for playing time given the lack of production from Davis.