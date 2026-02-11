Rodriguez (elbow) took live batting practice against Mitch Keller on Wednesday and appears to be fully cleared for spring training, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rodriguez closed the past season on the shelf after undergoing ulnar nerve transposition surgery on his right elbow Aug. 12, but he was able to resume a throwing program over the winter and seemingly isn't dealing with any restrictions as camp gets underway. Since he had also been limited to only a handful of rehab games during the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in December 2023, Rodriguez's long-term future as a catcher is in some doubt, but the Pirates don't appear ready to move him off the position just yet. Henry Davis and Joey Bart remain the frontrunners to open the 2026 campaign as the Pirates' top two catchers, but with a strong spring at the plate, Rodriguez could still push his way onto the Opening Day roster as a No. 3 backstop and a backup option at first base.