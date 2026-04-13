The Pirates recalled Sisk from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Sisk will be joining the big-league bullpen as a replacement for fellow lefty Hunter Barco, who had struggled with his control through his first four appearances and was unlikely to be available for Monday's game against the Nationals after tossing 1.2 innings the day before. The 28-year-old Sisk reached the majors for the first time in 2025, compiling a 3.57 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB In 17.2 innings over 19 appearances between stints with Kansas City and Pittsburgh.