Hembree (calf) is expected to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis in the near future, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Hembree is nearing a return from the 15-day injured list following a right calf injury and he will report to Triple-A for a rehab assignment. He's expected to pitch multiple outings with the team before getting activated from the IL. Prior to getting hurt, Hembree had struggled to a 8.10 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 13.1 innings in 17 appearances.