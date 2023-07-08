Davis is starting in right field and batting leadoff Friday versus the Diamondbacks.
This will be the first career appearance at leadoff for Davis, though he could become a featured option there with the Pirates having to send both Andrew McCutchen (elbow) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) to the injured list Friday. Davis, 23, has slashed .270/.333/.365 with one home run and two stolen bases in 17 games since arriving in the majors June 19.
More News
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Gets first day off•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Hitting well to begin career•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Slugs first career homer•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Reaches base twice in debut•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Likely to see most time in RF•
-
Pirates' Henry Davis: Starting in right field in debut•