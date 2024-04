Davis went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a walk during Friday's 5-2 win over the Phillies.

Davis drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the Pirates' first run of the game in the second inning and gave the team some insurance with an RBI double in the eighth to make it a 4-1 game. The 24-year-old backstop has gotten off to a slow start in 2024, but he has now recorded a base hit in each of his last three games, going 4-for-9 with three walks in that span.