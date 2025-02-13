Davis (hand) was spotted taking batting practice Thursday during the Pirates' second workout of spring training, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis appears to have reported to camp without any restrictions after finishing the 2024 season on the injured list due to left hand inflammation. Even before being shut down with the hand injury, Davis had endured a rough second season at the big-league level, slashing just .144/.242/.212 with a 37.2 percent strikeout rate in 121 plate appearances while allowing Joey Bart to emerge as the team's top backstop. Davis fared much better over his extended playing time at Triple-A Indianapolis (.952 OPS in 253 plate appearances), and since the Pirates are already confident in his defense behind the plate, he'll get another chance this spring to stake his claim to the No. 1 catching gig with the big club. Bart will open the spring as the frontrunner for the job, and Davis will also face competition from Endy Rodriguez, who is healthy again after missing nearly all of the 2024 season while recovering from elbow surgery.