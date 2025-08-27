Davis went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The Pirates jumped on Andre Pallante early with seven runs through two innings and Davis would add on another in the third with a solo blast to left. Three of his last four hits have gone for extra-bases and the big blast brought Davis up to six for the year. He's now one shy of tying his career-best from 2023 and is up to 18 RBI for the year.