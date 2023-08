Davis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Davis will head to the bench for the second time in three days after going 0-for-12 with five strikeouts in his last three starts. Josh Palacios will pick up the start in right field in Davis' stead, but the 23-year-old rookie doesn't appear in imminent danger of losing out on a near-everyday role in the Pittsburgh outfield.