Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Giants.

Davis snapped a 17-game homerless stretch to blast his second career homer Saturday. Despite the lack of power, he has adjusted well to the big leagues by striking out at only a 21.3 percent rate while reaching base at a .360 clip. Davis is also locked into a prominent spot in the Pirates' order, hitting anywhere between first and fifth consistently for the last three weeks.