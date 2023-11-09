Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Thursday that Davis will enter spring training as a catcher, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Davis made his major-league debut in right field this past year and only logged two total innings behind the plate, but the Pirates will have him continue working defensively at baseball's shallowest position. Endy Rodriguez projects to open the 2024 campaign as Pittsburgh's primary backstop, with Davis likely again playing mostly in the outfield or at DH, but injuries happen and the Bucs don't want to stunt any sort of development angles for their bright young talent.