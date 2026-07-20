Pirates' Hunter Barco: Back in action at Triple-A

Barco (elbow) struck out two and allowed two hits and two walks over three scoreless innings Saturday in an appearance for Triple-A Indianapolis after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Barco had been on the shelf since June 20 due to a left arm injury but was cleared to rejoin Indianapolis after completing a 1.2-inning rehab start in the rookie-level Florida Complex League over the All-Star break. The southpaw owns a 4.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 48:20 K:BB in 41.2 innings across 12 appearances (six starts) for Indianapolis on the season.