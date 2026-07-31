Pirates' Hunter Barco: Flounders in bulk relief

Barco took a no-decision Thursday against the Reds, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in three relief innings. He struck out two.

Working in long relief behind opener Yohan Ramirez, Barco was mostly ineffective in a laborious outing Thursday. The southpaw landed only 42 of his 72 pitches for strikes, walking multiple batters in his fourth consecutive major-league appearance while failing to work at least five frames in any of them. Through 14.2 innings, Barco has a disastrous 7.36 ERA, 2.11 WHP and 10:12 K:BB and might soon be headed back to Triple-A Indianapolis following his first big-league showing since April 28.