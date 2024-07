Barco, who has logged 62 innings in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, was placed on the development list for High-A Greensboro on Tuesday.

Barco had surgery in May of 2022 and threw 18.1 innings in late 2023 after returning. He has been excellent thus far for the Grasshoppers, logging a 3.34 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 62 frames across 16 appearances. It's unclear when Barco will return from his break on the development list.