Barco (lower body) completed a bullpen session Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco didn't make any appearances after July 28 of last season due to what Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk termed as a "left lower-extremity" injury, but the 24-year-old lefty doesn't appear to be operating with any restrictions to begin spring training. He'll likely open the 2025 season at Double-A Altoona, with whom he struck out six over four innings of one-run ball across his two starts before landing on the injured list.