Brannigan (nose) has gone 3-for-19 (.158 average) with a 1:13 BB:K in five games for Double-A Altoona since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Shelved to begin the season after fracturing his nose in his lone Grapefruit League game Feb. 22, Brannigan was cleared to begin a rehab assignment April 3 and went 6-for-21 with a pair of solo home runs in six games between stops at Single-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro. He struck out at a 43.5 percent clip during his rehab assignment, and making consistent contact has remained an issue for the 25-year-old since he reported back to Altoona. Brannigan was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster over the winter, but he doesn't appear likely to get a look with the big club anytime soon.