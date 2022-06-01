Hartman (elbow) was cleared to make his professional debut May 19 at Single-A Bradenton and has given up one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out three over three innings with the affiliate.

The Pirates selected Hartman in the fourth round of the 2020 first-year player draft, but he didn't debut that year after the season was minor-league season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hartman then required Tommy John surgery in December 2020, with his rehab program extending into this spring. The right-hander reliever was finally given the green light to join Bradenton a few weeks ago, and he's expected to get at least a few days off between his appearances for most of the season as the Pirates aim to monitor his workload coming off major surgery.