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Pirates' Jacob Gonzalez: Traded to Pirates

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The White Sox traded Gonzalez and Brandon Eisert to the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league reliever Jaden Woods and the 34th pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

After sending him down to Triple-A earlier in the day, the White Sox will now send Gonzalez out to Pittsburgh to help bolster the Pirates' infield depth. The 24-year-old has slashed .244/.323/.360 across 97 plate appearances in the majors since making his MLB debut May 31, but he boasts a 1.040 OPS at the Triple-A level. With Konnor Griffin (finger) expected to miss multiple months and Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) also on the IL, Gonzalez could get an opportunity to contribute right away for the big club.

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