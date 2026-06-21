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Pirates' Jake Mangum: Three-hit effort Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Mangum logged his fifth multi-hit effort over 17 games in June. He's batting .375 (21-for-56) this month, though his only extra-base hits are five doubles. The outfielder has taken over a strong-side platoon role in center field in the absence of Oneil Cruz (hand), but Mangum is also regularly hitting in the bottom third of the order, which limits his upside a bit. On the season, Mangum is batting .306 with a .722 OPS, one home run, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, seven doubles and 13 stolen bases over 176 plate appearances.

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