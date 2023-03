Delay will open the 2023 season as the Pirates' backup catcher, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review reports.

The 28-year-old beat out both Tyler Heineman and Kevin Plawecki for the backup gig behind starter Austin Hedges. Delay slashed just .213/.265/.271 over his first 57 major-league games last season in Pittsburgh, and his minor-league stats aren't much better.