Pirates' Justin Lawrence: Making progress
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawrence (elbow) is throwing from 120 feet as of early July, MLB.com reports.
Lawrence has been sidelined since April 25 and received a platelet-rich plasma injection one month later. This is his first reported progress since, though he's still likely a few weeks away from being activated from the injured list.
