Hayes is not in the lineup Thursday afternoon against the Dodgers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
It's a routine day off for Hayes as the Pirates wrap up this three-game series versus Los Angeles. Drew Maggi will play third base and bat eighth. Tucupita Marcano is hitting leadoff.
