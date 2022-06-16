Hayes went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Hayes earned a free pass in the opening inning and came around to score on a Cal Mitchell single. He hit a two-out triple four frames later -- his first of the season -- but was stranded. Hayes is hitting just .130 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate across his last six games, though he still has two RBI and two runs scored in that span. For the season, Hayes has maintained a 111 wRC+ and also chipped in seven stolen bases with two homers.
