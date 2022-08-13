site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Resting Friday
Hayes is not in the starting nine for Friday's game against the Giants.
Hayes has been productive of late, hitting .324 with a homer and a pair of steals across his last nine games. Rodolfo Castro will take over at third base in his absence.
