Nicolas (side) faced off against Andrew McCutchen during a live batting practice session Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nicolas appears to have entered spring training with a clean bill of health after he finished last season on the injured list due to a left side injury. Before being shut down, Nicolas had turned in a 3.95 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 55:31 K:BB while collecting two wins and seven holds over 54.2 innings out of the Pittsburgh bullpen. He'll likely be ticketed for a middle-relief role to begin the 2025 campaign.