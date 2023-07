Gorski exited Thursday's game against Reading with a hamstring strain, Jarrod Prugar of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Gorski appeared to suffer the injury while trying to make a catch in foul territory. No official timetable has been provided, though he's likely to miss some game action. Gorski has only a .730 OPS across 307 plate appearances with Altoona, a disappointing mark considering he's in his age-25 season.