The Pirates recalled Kranick (elbow) from Triple-A Indianapolis and placed him on the 60-day injured list Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The transaction is merely procedural, as Kranick underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month and is set to miss the rest of the 2022 season and most of the 2023 campaign. His addition to the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the Pirates' 40-man roster that the organization will look to fill at a later date.